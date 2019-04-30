Waddell & Reed +2.2% as Q1 EPS beats, AUM rises Q/Q

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) gains 2.2% after Q1 EPS of 42 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 36 cents, though sales for the quarter still felt carryover effects from Q4's volatility.

Sales were also affected by investors' preference for short duration fixed income products over equity products.

Assets under management of $71.7B at the quarter end, rose 9% Q/Q, fell 11% Y/Y; net outflows of $1.8B improved from $3.8B in Q4; market appreciation was $7.65B in the quarter vs. depreciation of $9.95B in Q4 2018.

Redemption rates improved 12% Q/Q and were relatively comparable with Q1 2018, up 1%.

Investment management fees of $109.8M fell 4% from Q4, underwriting and distribution fees of $126.2M declined 6% Q/Q, and shareholder service fees of $23.4M shrank 2%.

