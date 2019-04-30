Cree Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.73M (-18.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cree has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.