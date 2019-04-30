Equinix Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.27 (+440.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eqix has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.