Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.80 (-47.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.6M (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alny has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.