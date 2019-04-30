Automatic Data Processing Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.91B (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.