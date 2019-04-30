Royal Caribbean Cruises Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (+17.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rcl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.