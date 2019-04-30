Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, czr has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.