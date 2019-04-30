IQVIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.67B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iqv has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.