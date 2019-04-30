Royal Gold Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.32M (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rgld has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.