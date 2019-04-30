Hyatt Hotels Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.