Pitney Bowes Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.04M (-11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pbi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.