Hartford Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.84B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hig has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.