The Cheesecake Factory Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $603.03M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cake has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.