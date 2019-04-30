Pilgrim's Pride Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-35.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.76B (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ppc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.