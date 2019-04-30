IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $575.04M (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, idxx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.