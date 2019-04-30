Laredo Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.64M (-23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lpi has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.