PDC Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+1060.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $325.83M (+25.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pdce has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.