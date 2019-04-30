Entergy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.