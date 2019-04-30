Momentum seen building at Coca-Cola European Partners

Morgan Stanley updates on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP +1.2% ) after taking in the company's Q1 report that featured organic topline growth of 8.5% and a comparable volume gain of 4.5%.

"We view results as further confirmation of our OW thesis that long-term, topline momentum is building with greater price/mix realization and a mix shift to higher growth non-sparkling products, and near-term, as weaker markets (France, Iberia) rebound and strong markets (UK/Germany) maintain momentum," write Dara Mohsenian and team.

Shares of CCEP are rated at Overweight.

