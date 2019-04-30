Owens-Illinois Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.