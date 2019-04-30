Dine Brands Global Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $248.96M (+60.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, din has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.