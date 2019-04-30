Black Knight Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.51M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, bki has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.