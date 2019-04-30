Ametek Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+24.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ame has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.