Sealed Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, see has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.