Lincoln National Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.25B (+17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lnc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.