NuVasive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $269.22M (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nuva has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.