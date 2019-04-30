Five9 Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.81M (+20.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fivn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.