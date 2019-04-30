MaxLinear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-48.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.44M (-23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mxl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.