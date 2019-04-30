FIS jumps 3.3% after FY2019 revenue guidance boost

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) surges 3.3% after boosting its guidance for FY2019 organic revenue growth to 4.0%-4.5% from 3.5%-4.5%.

FIS still confident that Worldpay acquisition will close in Q3.

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.55 and adjusted EBITDA margin expansions of 150 to 200 basis points.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.64 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.54 and increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $2.06B slipped 0.5% from $2.07B in the year-ago quarter; organic revenue increased 5.1% Y/Y; exceeds consensus estimate of $2.02B.

Integrated Financial Solutions GAAP revenue of $1.13B rose 6.4% Y/Y; and Global Financial Solutions GAAP revenue of $863M fell 6.9%.

