Meritor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtor has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.