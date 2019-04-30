Sally Beauty Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SBHBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $964.08M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, sbh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.