Square Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $479.63M (+56.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sq has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward.