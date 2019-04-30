Nova Measuring Instruments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-42.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.25M (-11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nvmi has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.