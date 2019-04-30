Fitbit Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.71M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fit has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.