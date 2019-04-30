Marathon Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-27.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mro has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.