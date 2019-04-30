FDA approves use of IQOS

Altria Group (MO +2.4% ) announces that the FDA authorized the sale of the IQOS heated tobacco system in the U.S. market.

The FDA authorization follows review of the premarket tobacco product applications submitted by Philip Morris USA under an exclusive licensing agreement with Philip Morris International (PM +2% ).

To support the introduction of IQOS, PM USA plans to have a number of retail touchpoints in Atlanta, including an IQOS store at Lenox Square, numerous mobile retail units and HeatStick distribution in approximately 500 retail trade partner stores including Circle K, Murphy USA, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Speedway and select additional retail partners.

"With FDA authorization, PM USA will introduce IQOS in the U.S. for adult smokers in Atlanta, Georgia to learn as much as possible, as quickly as possible, and intends to make the most of the company’s first-mover advantage in heated tobacco," says Altria CEO Howard Willard.

Willard point to the "terrific success" of the IQOS platform internationally.

Source: Press Release