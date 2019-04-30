Amazon testing Uber Freight competitor

Amazon (AMZN -0.4% ) has been testing an Uber (UBER) competitor that matches truck drivers to shippers since late year, according to CNBC sources.

The website is currently in beta and only ships between warehouses in five states. Amazon only allows its trucking partners to participate for now, so there are only "hundreds" of participants.

Other competitors in the space include XPO Logistics and C.H. Robinson.

Amazon says the service is "intended to better utilize our freight network" and has existed "in various forms for quite some time.”