CF Industries Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cf has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.