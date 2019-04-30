Open Text Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $710.47M (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, otex has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.