Matador Resources Company Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.76M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtdr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.