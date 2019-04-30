ANSYS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.17M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, anss has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.