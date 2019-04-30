Ballard Power Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.63M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bldp has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.