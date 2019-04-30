FARO Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.85M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, faro has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.