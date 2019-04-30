Allstate Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.32 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.82B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, all has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.