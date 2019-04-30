Avis Budget Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.00 (-35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, car has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.