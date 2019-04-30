Trump, Democrats agree to $2T goal for infrastructure package

Pres. Trump and top Democrat lawmakers agree on a $2T goal for a U.S. infrastructure package, Senate Minority Leader Schumer says following a White House meeting today.

Schumer praises the tone of the meeting as "different than some of the other meetings we've had... We agreed on a number, which was very very good."

Another meeting is planned in three weeks to hear Trump's ideas about how to pay for the bill, although it is far from clear whether Republicans will go along.

