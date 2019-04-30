Intelsat pares decline from Q1 profit miss

Intelsat (I -2% ) has largely made up losses that ranged as much as -7.7% after its conference call tied to earnings where it reported a wider loss on lower revenues.

But talk about the company's initiatives to monetize C-Band spectrum was largely shoved aside during the call, where a key focus was on the total loss of Intelsat 29e.

The satellite loss will hit revenue to the tune of $45M-$50M, the company said, incorporating loss of revenue on the satellite itself, along with anticipated new revenue and other capacity that had to accommodate customers. But nonrenewals in the customer set means Intelsat expects revenues lower by $60M-$70M overall.

That satellite loss casts a "long shadow" this year, writes Jefferies' Giles Thorne, and there are "lingering questions" about the Media and Government segment, but Thorne's sticking with a Buy rating and a $36 price target (implying a healthy 80% upside).