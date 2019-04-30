Qualys, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.92M (+15.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qlys has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.