Ryder rides out lease accounting hit

Wolfe Research digs into the Ryder (R -4.2% ) earnings report to pull out a potentially important nugget on the EPS beat.

"The impact of lease accounting changes was an $0.11 y/y benefit in 1Q, better than R’s expectation of +$0.02. R expects this will inflect to a $0.05 y/y drag in 2Q, and now expects a $0.15 headwind for the full year, improved from a $0.20 drag last quarter," notes the firm.

Previously: Ryder beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (April 30)

Previously: Ryder gains after earnings beat (April 30)