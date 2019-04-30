Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-55.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $600.17M (-7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gil has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.